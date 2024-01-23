Not everything has become more expensive in 2024! A rental car for winter sports, for example, is even cheaper.

Your beer, a pack of butts. The fine for running a red light. There are many complaints in the Netherlands about the fact that everything has become more expensive. But everything has really become more expensive. Well no. Rock-solid numbers don't lie.

From research by Enterprise It turns out that renting a car for winter sports is cheaper this year compared to last year. Why? There is more availability of cars. This ensures a lower rental price.

Rental car for winter sports

Renting a car for winter sports is not such a bad idea. You save money by, for example, not exchanging summer tires for winter tires. And leaving your EV at home also saves on charging costs if you leave it at the charging station for too long.

You should not simply book a rental car. There really are still differences. Not everything has simply become cheaper. In both the French Alps and Northern Italy, a week's car rental during the spring holidays (17 to 24 February) is the same price as last year. In Austria, a space station wagon in the Skoda Octavia or Volkswagen Passat category has become about 300 euros cheaper. In Switzerland it is also about 300 euros cheaper if you now rent a car at the airports of Geneva and Zurich.

According to the research, you get the most value for your money in southern Germany. A week's drive to such a spacious station in the Munich area will cost you about 400 euros.

If you really care about the traffic jams and the car is less important, you can also rent a car cheaper in the Netherlands. Renting a Suzuki Vitara from February 17 to 24 costs around 350 euros. Similar prices apply in less popular ski resorts, such as the Czech Republic and the Pyrenees. Anyway, flying to the winter sports or driving to the winter sports is of course something different. Especially if you keep the high potential charging costs in mind.

Scandinavia has always been expensive and that is no different now. Renting a car for this holiday period costs around 500 euros in Sweden to 1,200 euros above the Arctic Circle in Norway.

Rental car in the sun

Don't feel like winter sports at all and would you rather sit in the sun? Then you should choose a holiday in the south of Europe. In the countries of Spain and Portugal you can get a spacious station wagon for about 200 euros per week. In Crete and Rhodes you can get an SUV for 150 euros. These are really the cheapest options when it comes to car rental.

For southern Italy or Turkey you should easily think of 350 to 400 euros per week. In the Canary Islands, a popular location for sunbathing this period, it costs 700 euros to rent a car during the spring break.

Photo credit:@meijervia Autoblog Spots

