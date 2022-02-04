Dhe recent era has brought new brands of cars, and fresh ones are coming soon. Fisker is warming up from the United States, Vinfast is pushing onto the market from Vietnam, various other start-ups have big plans, not all of them are successful. Separating a sub-brand from an established group structure is also booming. Polestar is the bold group from Volvo, Cupra is the wild crowd with Spanish roots from Seat, and Genesis. . . Yes, prize question, where does Genesis belong?

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Advanced students with mainstream rock memories think “I can’t dance”, but before they lose themselves in the Land of Confusion, let them be told: Genesis is a high-quality Hyundai spin-off. If you will, the Audi from South Korea. The GV 70 appearing here is aimed at the customers of the Q5, and it doesn’t stop there. The portfolio is so wide from the start that there is something for almost every wish.