SBoth the unclad Livewire One, which was released in 2019 as the Harley-Davidson Livewire, and the Zero SR/S, which is equipped with a touring fairing, are sensational motorcycles. Of course without an exhaust, because they are powered by an electric motor, which requires a large lithium-ion battery. Both received a lot of attention during the extensive test due to their low noise levels, but were also liked by most viewers: both the Livewire, which is no longer available through all Harley dealers, and the Zero were described as “attractive” and “visually successful ” designated. We didn’t hear any aversions about the design or the lack of an exhaust once in front of pubs or beer gardens.

Both are excellent motorcycles from a technical point of view, even if the Zero required a learning process of more than ten years. The first models driven by the author back in 2010 were basically unfinished prototypes, although they were described as series vehicles. But Californians have improved every year since. The level now achieved with the SR/S, SR/F and DSR-X is more than respectable.