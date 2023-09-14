Russian attack | BBC: A Russian fighter pilot tried to shoot down a British plane in the Black Sea a year ago

A misunderstanding by a Russian fighter pilot caused a serious situation in the Black Sea in September of last year.

Russian fighter pilot misunderstood the order given to him and tried to shoot down a British Air Force RAF reconnaissance plane in the Black Sea in September last year, says British broadcasting company BBC.

The information obtained by the BBC comes from three Western defense experts familiar with the matter. They say intelligence reveals that the Russian pilot received an unclear command, which he thought was an order to target the British plane.

British machine was conducting a reconnaissance flight over the Black Sea in September last year when it encountered two Russian Su-27 fighter jets.

According to the expert interviewed by the BBC, the Russian fighter pilots had received the message “you have a target” from their command center.

One of the Russian pilots interpreted the message as permission to fire. He launched an anti-aircraft missile, which, however, missed its target.

An argument broke out between the Russian pilots after the missile launch. Another pilot was of the opinion that they had not received permission to fire.

Despite this, one of the pilots fired another missile. The missile fell off the wing, which would indicate that the weapon was either out of order or the launch was aborted, the BBC reports.

According to BBC sources, the incident shows how unprofessional the Russians’ actions were. For example, NATO pilots use very specific language when they request or receive permission to fire.

Russia claimed in October of last year that the incident was a technical fault. The British Air Force officially accepted this explanation.

The reason why they have not wanted to give a more detailed explanation of the course of events is due to, among other things, the fear of escalation and the fact that Britain has not wanted to reveal the extent of its intelligence information, the BBC says.

After the incident, the British Air Force has continued its reconnaissance flights over the Black Sea, accompanied by Typhoon fighters, which are armed with anti-aircraft missiles.