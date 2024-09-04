There General Territorial Directorate North-East of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has introduced new restrictive measures to counter the fraud during the theory driving test. The main changes include searches with metal detector and the obligation to wear disposable gowns during the tests. The provisions were sent via directive to the Civil Motorization offices of Venice, Verona, Bologna, Parma and Ancona.

New rules for theory driving test

Candidates for the theoretical exams for the driving license will be subjected to new and rigorous security measures to prevent fraud attempts. Before entering the exam room, they will be searched with a metal detectorboth handheld and fixed, to detect any unauthorized devices.

Before the exam, candidates will be searched with a metal detector

During the exam, they will have to wear disposable gowns long-sleeved, similar to those used in healthcare settings, supplied directly by the Civil Motorization. For those who need audio support, they will be made available exclusively disposable earphones provided by the examining office.

Glasses prohibited during driving test

Furthermore, it will be forbidden to enter the classroom with personal accessories such as eyeglasseswatches, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces and other similar objects, as they may hide security devices external communication. Accessories must be stored in numbered shielded envelopeswhich will be kept at the examiner’s station or in a safe place within the room.

Exceptions for health reasons

The directive emphasizes that candidates on whom the metal detector detects the presence of prohibited objects will not be allowed to enter the room, except for exceptions for reasons certified sanitary ware. To ensure even tighter control, it is recommended to install and activate systems video surveillance inside the exam rooms and the purchase of portable frequency detectors to identify any attempts at fraudulent communication.

Who checks the candidates?

The Motor Vehicle Department staff is not authorized to to physically search candidates, limiting themselves to the control with metal detectors and compliance with the other measures required.

The territorial authority establishes that candidates caught consulting texts, communicating with others, moving away from their workstation, turning off the PC without authorization, using communication devices or disconnecting cables will be immediately removed. removed from the classroom and failed.

