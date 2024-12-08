When this interview took place, the week opened with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Alicante by her ex-boyfriend and closed with the murder of a twin in Linares (Jaén) by his mother’s partner. It is not surprising then that the greatest concern of Esther Erice, who has barely been president of the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence of the Judiciary (CGPJ) for a month, be it age and how to adapt the course of the organization to the new “realities” that are also imposed in sexist attacks. «We have problems in the youth sector because the number of crimes has increased. “Violence by people at an early age against women is appearing with an unusual intensity, higher than in other times.” He attributes this, among other factors, to the profusion of technological media and how much the “fallacious speeches” of certain ‘youtubers’ who boast of inappropriate attitudes towards the other sex resonate among young people. There are “young people who have a very distorted vision of personal relationships,” the judge accepts.

Disagrees with that CIS barometer (and corroborated by other studies, especially among young men) which, colloquially, showed that the country was “overstepping the brakes” last term with the imposition of measures for equality between men and women, although the member of the CGPJ maintains that “claims and social changes such as feminism must be made consciously, gradually, in a respectful manner and in a way that fosters satisfactory social relations, from rapprochement and not through the means of “reproach to youth” because it can “generate conflict or social shock.”

Progressive judge and expert on sexist violencehis appointment was proposed by the PSOE and agreed upon after the entry of Isabel Perello as president of the Supreme Court and Judicial Branch. But the magistrate avoids the discussion about the ideology of the judges: the only thing – she appeals – that influences a decision is their “training and training.”

Erice, a 66-year-old from Pamplona, takes the baton from Ángeles Carmona in the Observatory and although it does not denigrate the line of the previous Council, it does claim that “violence against women is a phenomenon that is changing” and courts and tribunals must adapt to the renewed ways of perpetrating crimes. «Vicarious violence is emerging strongly and now is the time when we have to reduce the number of children who suffer attacks whose purpose is nothing more than to cause irreparable damage to their mothers. “It is a fundamentally worrying issue and we have to see how we can reduce this figure.” 2024 shows the highest number of crimes since there were records eleven years ago, 9 children murdered. For the togada, it is a “easy” violence to commit Because there are almost no records, the victims are vulnerable and trust the aggressor.









Erice guarantees that the “measures taken to encourage violence to emerge have not been useless, a lot has emerged and still remains,” which is why he considers the implementation of Women’s Courts in every corner of the country to be essential. This helps more women report. He is proven right by the first study that has just been published by a group of economists in the ‘Journal of Public Economics’ and that confirms this idea empirically. The increase in complaints when a specialized court is opened is 28%, reflecting the work carried out over five years.

Pioneer in the judiciary

The judge of the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra is married, has two children, has been living for months between her homeland and Madrid and on her resume she appears as “the first” of many things in the Navarrese judiciary: she was the first woman to enter the Provincial Court in 1989 and also to preside over it, between 2010 and 2021. She once confessed to the local press how she painted with a pen the ‘a’ in the box of ‘Mr.’ judge that appeared on the forms when he entered the career in 1986 and later practiced in the courts of Azpeitia and Tafalla.

Only she ruled, from that First Section that she occupies in the Superior Court, that it was not appropriate to reduce the sentence by one year to the youngest of La Manada who attacked a young woman in Pamplona, Angel Boza,applying the ‘law of yes means yes’. In his new position he now advocates expanding the Observatory’s field of analysis to crimes against sexual freedom because he recognizes that there is only “tangential work” on this issue. He assures this newspaper that once the sentences have been reviewed after the entry into force of Irene Montero’s law, “the conflicts between the two norms and the most convenient application for the prisoner have been minimized to the point of practically disappearing.” “It was a specific problem and once that temporary situation passes, the matter declines.” That’s why the CGPJ clock stopped the update of the drip of discounts to violators as a result of the norm approved with the socialist Government. She does not want to judge the legislative decision, she is not in favor of mixing “the political and judicial spheres, with different parameters and principles.” “And it is just as bad that justice is politicized as it is that politics is judicialized,” something that is happening more and more, it is appropriate. “Maximum respect for the decisions of the legislature, which is the same respect that we ask for ourselves,” he says.

Finally, Erice defends in ABC that he is going to put an end to a rather incoherent dichotomy that currently exists: judges are asked to specialize in violence against women, but these men denounce the difficulties they have in opting for promotions to other instances. like provincial audiences. «We were aware of the writing made by the judges last February when they took possession. We have studied it and this problem that has been waiting for quite some time will be resolved shortly.