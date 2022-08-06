Every summer a dilemma of the past recurs: Can you or can’t you ride in flip flops? The logical sense could already give a negative answer, but going through the law the answer is different.

Since 1993 there is no longer any prescription in the highway code about the type of footwear to wear while driving. If the police or the carabinieri were to stop the car for a check they could at most recommend wearing shoes, because there would be no fine for driving in slippers.

Problems come instead from the insurance front: if in the event of an accident following which the intervention of the authorities was requested and in the report it appeared that the accident was caused precisely by the absence of footwear or their inadequacy, the company, after having settled the damage caused, could ask the contractor for the so-called retaliation for failure to comply with the Highway Code. If the motorist was attributed full blame for the accident precisely because of the unsuitable footwear and the prognosis caused to third parties was greater than 30 days, there would be the means to trigger the criminal provisions on serious injuries, as indicated in the relative law. to street murder.

In fact, articles 140 and 141 of the CdS provide that such behavior is always maintained when driving “That in any case road safety is safeguarded” and that the driver is “Able to carry out all the necessary maneuvers in safety conditions, especially the timely stopping of the vehicle within the limits of its field of vision and in front of any foreseeable obstacle”.

Some examples: driving barefoot with your feet perhaps dirty with sand (therefore slippery on the pedals) is a risk; flip-flops could slip under the pedals. Not to mention the different sensitivity in the touch of the pedal. Other footwear can also be harmful to driving: think of very thick boots or very high-heeled shoes.