Assassin’s Creed Infinitythe live service platform dedicated to the Ubisoft series that should make its debut soon, was imagined by TeaserPlay with an impressive trailer in Unreal Engine 5.

Set in Japan, according to Jeff Grubb, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will host several adventures and therefore different settings, and the one hypothesized in the video above is a Persian scenario, in 650 AD.

The guys from TeaserPlay have recreated some Iraqi historical monuments in the trailer, including Persepolis, the tomb of Cyrus the Great, Pasargade and Bisotun, using the sophisticated effects of the Epic Games graphics engine to give everything realism and detail.

As for the Assassin that you see in the video, the polygonal model of Aguilarthe character played by Michael Fassbender in the Assassin’s Creed movie.

As we know, the future of Assassin’s Creed will be revealed in September via an event, and we can’t wait to find out where Ubisoft will take us on its next adventure.