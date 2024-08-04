Rally Finland seemed to be about to end with Kalle Rovanperä’s dream, one step away from winning his first career World Championship victory in front of his home crowd. However, the two-time world champion will have to postpone his goal to the next editions, due to an accident in the penultimate special stage that erased any hope of being able to climb onto the top step of the podium for the fourth time this season. Toyota However, she consoled herself with the success of Sebastien Ogierin a rally made even more complicated for the Japanese manufacturer following technical problems and the retirement of Elfyn Evans. Twists that offered a precious assist for the world championship to Thierry Neuvillewho came 2nd in Finland and is still ahead of everyone in the world championship standings, with an advantage of 28 points right on Ogier and of 29 on Tänakwho lost precious ground following a bad accident on the second day. The Estonian driver will be able to make a comeback attempt in a month, when the WRC will stop in Greece between 5 and 8 September.
Drivers’ Standings after Rally Finland 2024 (Round 9)
|POS.
|PILOT
|CAR
|POINTS
|1
|Thierry Neuville
|Hyundai
|166
|2
|Sébastien Ogier
|Toyota
|138
|3
|October Tanak
|Hyundai
|137
|4
|Elfyn Evans
|Toyota
|132
|5
|Adrien Fourmaux
|Ford
|116
|6
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Toyota
|86
|7
|Takamoto Katsuta
|Toyota
|76
|8
|Esapekka Lappi
|Hyundai
|33
|9
|Andreas Mikkelsen
|Hyundai
|29
|10
|Dani Deaf
|Hyundai
|27
Team Ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|395
|2
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|375
|3
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|207
