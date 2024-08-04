Rally Finland seemed to be about to end with Kalle Rovanperä’s dream, one step away from winning his first career World Championship victory in front of his home crowd. However, the two-time world champion will have to postpone his goal to the next editions, due to an accident in the penultimate special stage that erased any hope of being able to climb onto the top step of the podium for the fourth time this season. Toyota However, she consoled herself with the success of Sebastien Ogierin a rally made even more complicated for the Japanese manufacturer following technical problems and the retirement of Elfyn Evans. Twists that offered a precious assist for the world championship to Thierry Neuvillewho came 2nd in Finland and is still ahead of everyone in the world championship standings, with an advantage of 28 points right on Ogier and of 29 on Tänakwho lost precious ground following a bad accident on the second day. The Estonian driver will be able to make a comeback attempt in a month, when the WRC will stop in Greece between 5 and 8 September.

Drivers’ Standings after Rally Finland 2024 (Round 9)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 166 2 Sébastien Ogier Toyota 138 3 October Tanak Hyundai 137 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota 132 5 Adrien Fourmaux Ford 116 6 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 86 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 76 8 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 33 9 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 29 10 Dani Deaf Hyundai 27

Team Ranking