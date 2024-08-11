Superbike is now taking its summer break, and it is doing so with Toprak Razgatlioglu in the history of the category after the successes achieved in Portimão. Pole position and 1st place in Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2, as well as in the previous weekends in Misano, Donington and Most, which all together (together with the success of Race-2 in Assen) are worth above all the new record for most consecutive victories won by a rider in the history of Superbike: 12, which then became thirteen with the victory in Race-2 in Portugal. Razgatlioglu wins, celebrates on the track imitating the Turkish star of the Paris Olympics, and gets closer and closer to the world title. The #54 won it for the first time in 2021 with Yamaha, but the return to the roll of honor is starting to become more and more concrete with five rounds to go and with an advantage of almost 100 points (92) over Nicholas Bulega. He also significantly increased his advantage over Bautista, 3rd and 142 points behind, with the Spaniard disappointed by the fact that a possible return to victory in Race 2 was lost due to a crash with 5 laps to go. BMW which also leads the Constructors’ standings, 20 points ahead of the Borgo Panigale factory, awaiting the next round on the French circuit of Magny Cours. An appointment scheduled for next month, over the weekend from 6th to 8th September.

Superbike / Riders Standings after the 2024 Portuguese Round

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW 365 2 Nicholas Bulega Ducati 273 3 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 223 4 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 213 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 155 6 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 147 7 Andrea Iannone Ducati 129 8 Remy Gardner Yamaha 122 9 Michael van der Mark BMW 121 10 Jonathan Rea Yamaha 86 11 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 79 12 Garrett Gerloff BMW 71 13 Axel Bassani Kawasaki 59 14 Scott Redding BMW 48 15 Xavi Vierge Honda 46 16 Sam Lowes Ducati 40 17 Michael Rinaldi Ducati 38 18 Iker Lecuona Honda 37 19 Nicholas Spinelli Ducati 25 20 Titus Rabat Kawasaki 8 21 Tarran MacKenzie Honda 7 22 Philipp Öttl Yamaha 5 23 Michael Pyrro Ducati 3 24 Bradley Ray Yamaha 3

Constructors’ Ranking