Superbike is now taking its summer break, and it is doing so with Toprak Razgatlioglu in the history of the category after the successes achieved in Portimão. Pole position and 1st place in Race-1, Superpole Race and Race-2, as well as in the previous weekends in Misano, Donington and Most, which all together (together with the success of Race-2 in Assen) are worth above all the new record for most consecutive victories won by a rider in the history of Superbike: 12, which then became thirteen with the victory in Race-2 in Portugal. Razgatlioglu wins, celebrates on the track imitating the Turkish star of the Paris Olympics, and gets closer and closer to the world title. The #54 won it for the first time in 2021 with Yamaha, but the return to the roll of honor is starting to become more and more concrete with five rounds to go and with an advantage of almost 100 points (92) over Nicholas Bulega. He also significantly increased his advantage over Bautista, 3rd and 142 points behind, with the Spaniard disappointed by the fact that a possible return to victory in Race 2 was lost due to a crash with 5 laps to go. BMW which also leads the Constructors’ standings, 20 points ahead of the Borgo Panigale factory, awaiting the next round on the French circuit of Magny Cours. An appointment scheduled for next month, over the weekend from 6th to 8th September.
Superbike / Riders Standings after the 2024 Portuguese Round
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|365
|2
|Nicholas Bulega
|Ducati
|273
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|223
|4
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|213
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|155
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|147
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|129
|8
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|122
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|121
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|Yamaha
|86
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|79
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|71
|13
|Axel Bassani
|Kawasaki
|59
|14
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|48
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|46
|16
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|40
|17
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|38
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|37
|19
|Nicholas Spinelli
|Ducati
|25
|20
|Titus Rabat
|Kawasaki
|8
|21
|Tarran MacKenzie
|Honda
|7
|22
|Philipp Öttl
|Yamaha
|5
|23
|Michael Pyrro
|Ducati
|3
|24
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|3
Constructors’ Ranking
|POS.
|BUILDER
|POINTS
|1
|BMW
|374
|2
|Ducati
|354
|3
|Yamaha
|214
|4
|Kawasaki
|200
|5
|Honda
|69
