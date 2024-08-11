Ciudad Juarez.– The back-to-school fair in Juárez organized by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) in Ciudad Juárez is an event that has been held annually since 1992, and is still ongoing this year with a notable participation of 27 exhibitors.

Since 2007, the event has been known under its current name, after having previously been known as school markets and proferias, said Julieta González, representative of Profeco.

This year, the fair is being held in Central Park, a change from its location in previous years.

According to the organizers, attendance on the first day showed a significant increase in the afternoon and evening hours, while visitor traffic between 1 and 4 p.m. was lower than expected.

Attendees noted the competitiveness of prices compared to other stores.

Sandra Belén Rodríguez, who bought school supplies for three children, said she found cheaper prices at the fair compared to other places.

She mentioned that she bought notebooks, erasers and geometric games, and plans to spend around 1,500 pesos.

Brenda Chavarría, who also bought school supplies for her children, said that the prices at the fair were lower than in other establishments, with an investment of 510 pesos for three high school children.

The accumulated attendance until yesterday was close to 2,500 residents of Juarez who attended the fair, González reported.

In addition to the exhibitors, the event offers a variety of cultural activities, including folk dances, Hawaiian and Haitian dances, which contribute to the overall fair experience.

Attendees have the opportunity to purchase school supplies at competitive prices and benefit from other services such as the issuance of birth certificates.