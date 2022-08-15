The Urban Transport Authorities (ATU) of Lima, Peru, were carrying out a joint operation with the police of that country against illegal transport, when the driver of a vehicle attempted against the lives of the officers and his own passengers.

The events occurred last Thursday at an informal bus stop on Canta Callao avenue, in the San Martín de Porres district. The man, who was driving a micro-type vehicle (custer, in Peru), fled after the officers requested his documents..

In fact, it was just when the ATU placed the cones for him to pull over the vehicle, that the driver sped up and ran over authorities, who tried to stop the advance of the micro. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The unscrupulous subject made several reckless maneuvers to escape from the placeran over a platform, drove in a zigzag and even took a dangerous curve at a prohibited intersection, without caring about the lives of the passengers.

After several minutes of chase, the police managed to immobilize the vehicle, but the bus driver set it on fire when it was already attached to the tow truckputting at risk, once again, the integrity of the authorities.

Seeing the flames, the ATU decided to release the truck to avoid a tragedy. The micro was completely destroyed.

According to Peruvian media, the vehicle was part of an illegal transport company that frequents that area and runs along Canta Callao Avenue from San Martín de Porres to the Cercado de Lima.

