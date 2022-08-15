Kenya | Deputy President William Ruto declared winner of Kenyan election – International observers removed from counting site due to unrest

The slow counting of votes has tightened the atmosphere in otherwise peaceful elections.

of Kenya the election commission has declared the vice president William Ruton as the winner of the country’s presidential election, reports the news agencies Reuters and AFP. Ruto’s victory is overshadowed by the announcement by four election officials that they are questioning the election result.

The Election Commission announced on Monday that it would finally reveal the winner of the presidential election held a week ago. The board had called the media to the national polling center at 3 pm Finnish time.

In the evening Finnish time, however, the situation seemed to get complicated. According to news agencies, four election officials had refused to confirm the result due to the “opaque” counting process.

According to the news agencies, there were disturbances at the place where the results were counted, which is why international diplomats and election observers were driven away from the place. Some people had been seen, among other things, throwing chairs.

According to the chairman of the election board, two election officials and the director of the election board have been injured in connection with the unrest and are receiving treatment.

The plague is a 55-year-old businessman whose life has gone from rags to riches, says AFP. He described the election as a struggle between ordinary people and the “dynasties” that have ruled Kenya since the country’s independence.

After the victory was announced, Ruto promised to work in cooperation with all the leaders.

“There is no room for revenge,” Ruto said. “I am well aware that our country is in a situation where we need all men on deck.”

Tight the race for the presidency was between Ruto and the former prime minister of Kenya.

After 80 percent of the votes had been counted, Ruto, who represents the current administration, was narrowly leading with 51 percent of the votes, while the former prime minister who leads the opposition Raila Odinga was getting 48 percent of the votes, the Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation reported, according to the AFP news agency.

The counting and checking of votes took almost a week, which is the maximum time according to Kenyan law.

The Election Commission the long debate has angered Kenyan voters in an otherwise peaceful election.

“I am ready for any result. Whether the winner is Ruto or Raila, we have to move on. We have waited too long,” commented a shoe polisher from Nairobi Livingstone Wabwire for news agency AFP.

“The election board has spent too much time, and the tense atmosphere is their fault – why don’t they just announce the winner?” wondered the Uber driver Mercyline Chemutai for AFP.

There have been high expectations for the elections in Kenya, because despite the ambiguities of the previous elections, the country is exceptionally stable in its region. Earlier on Sunday, both presidential candidates asked voters to wait for the results calmly.