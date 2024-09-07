The Step.- Jorge Alexis Gamboa, 25, has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that occurred early Sunday morning, August 4 on I-10 West, near Don Haskins, where Sandy Almanza, 49, lost her life, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Investigators from the Special Traffic Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Gamboa after determining that he was responsible for the accident.

Gamboa was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 3, and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a charge of DWI manslaughter with bail set at $240,000.

El Paso police said speed, alcohol and an unsafe lane change were factors in the crash.

Almanza was driving a silver 2022 Honda Accord westbound on I-10 when the crash occurred at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, near Don Haskins Drive between Loop 375 and Zaragoza Road, police said.

Almanza was heading westbound at the same time as a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Gamboa. Both vehicles attempted to move into the same lane and collided, causing both to spin out of control.

The Accord then struck the rear of a semi-trailer truck stopped in the right emergency lane of I-10 West. Almanza died at the scene.