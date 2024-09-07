Mercado Libre has brought you an offer that you cannot miss if you are looking for a cell phone designed to create the best audiovisual content. This is the Sony Xperia 1 V that went from cost $29,999 to only $24,899. This new price represents a savings of $5,100 pesos.

This cell phone is a real tool for creators of audiovisual content. Equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storagehe Sony Xperia 1V 5G combines power and efficiency to deliver a smooth experience, no matter what tasks are being performed.

He Xperia 1V shines with his 6.5 inch screen and resolution 4K HDR (3,840×1644). Sony’s signature 21:9 format makes the device an ideal choice for those who enjoy high-quality movies or video games. With a frame rate of 120Hz refresh rateguarantees exceptional fluidity both in video playback and navigation.

Another highlight of the Xperia 1V is its durability. Protected by Corning Glass Victus on both sides, the phone is shock and scratch resistant. Plus, with its IPX5/IPX8 certification, It is water resistant, which gives it a plus for daily use in any situation.

The strongest point of the Sony Xperia is its camera, developed in collaboration with the engineers of the famous Sony Alpha series. This smartphone features a triple-lens system: a large 24mm angle, a 16mm ultra-wide angle and a telephoto lens with True optical zoom ranging from 85 to 125 mm. Thanks to its advanced technology, it is capable of capturing images with impressive details, even in low light conditions.