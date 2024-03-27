F1, the revolution of 2026 arrives

2026 is much closer than you think. The Formula 1 teams are already thinking about the next regulatory revolution that will affect the Circus, and engine engineers are working on power units that will see an even greater importance of the electric component.

But what will the 2026 cars be like as a whole? F1 technical manager Pat summarized it Symonds in the last episode of Beyond the Gridofficial podcast of Formula 1.

Symonds' words

“At the moment they will be cars with electric power that will fully deliver 900 horsepower. With the 2026 car we will exceed 1,000 horsepower, we want most of it to come from the electric part“. It must be said that what Symonds refers to should be power peaks that would equalize the performance of a V10, but are only achievable in some parts of the circuit

To the already known growth in the importance of electric – which can be summarized as around 50-50% with the internal combustion engine – and to the elimination of the MGU-H, Symonds added the changes in terms of chassis and aerodynamics: “We want to reduce the downforce of the car. Part of the reason cars are so heavy is that they have to carry a lot of load, so they slide a little more. I think this will give importance to the driver“.

Those described by Symonds are guidelines from which one should hardly deviate too much. The first draft regulation for the 2026 cars should in fact be presented by the beginning of the summer