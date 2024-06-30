Electronic toll collection in Italy is no longer reserved for the Telepass service alone, with the entry into the motorway network of other operators that offer a similar service for paying for transit without having to stop using cash or cards. Among these, in addition to UnipolMove, there is also MooneyGo, an integrated mobility company that offers its own device and an app to manage payment for parking and other options such as automatic access to the Milan C area.

How to access the service

But how does MooneyGo work? The MooneyGo electronic toll service allows you to associate 2 plates for each device and choose between the Subscription option or, alternatively, “Pay per Use”, to pay only in the months in which you use it. It is active on the Italian motorway network, in over 380 Telepass affiliated car parks, on Sicilian motorways and to pay for the ferry to the Strait of Messina. Furthermore, it allows automatic access to area C of Milan and offers discounts on the A3 Salerno-Pompei-Naples, on the Pedemontana Lombarda motorway and on the Valle d’Aosta motorway ring road.

How to activate MooneyGo

To activate MooneyGo, the company is offering a promotion (which will be valid until August 8th) for all customers who activate the electronic toll until mid-August 2024. The first 6 months will, in fact, be free for the Subscription option on the first device that can be activated in 5 minutes under your home in over 15 thousand authorized Mooney tobacconists, bars and newsstands or from the App or website mooneygo.it. The device can be collected immediately in stores or received at home via post in 2-3 working days. For the subscription, the cost is €1.50/month with 5 euros for activation and free delivery while the Pay per Use rate has a cost of €2.20/calendar month with unlimited transits and 10 euros for activation . The operation is similar to the other systems, the transponder allows you to transit in the appropriate lanes identifiable with the black T on a yellow background, where the European Union flag is also present.