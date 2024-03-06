Belonging to a certain family or circle of people allows you to have important support, but often entails responsibilities. When the family you belong to is one of the most important in the world, obviously there are many responsibilities and attention you receive. As is happening to the uncle who Kate Middletonwho takes to the field to defend his niece from accusations of racism.

Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle

Kate Middleton, spouse of Prince William and Princess of Wales, recently found herself at the center of particular accusations. In fact, the princess would have been accused of racism due to some of her insinuations. But Gary Goldsmith, the woman's uncle, takes to the field to defend her niece. In fact the man gave an interview to Sun. Gary, who is about to enter the house of Big Brother UKthought it appropriate to say a few words in defense of his niece.

The accusations come from the book Endgame, written by Omar Scobie, Meghan's friend. The text, which appeared without any type of censorship in the Dutch edition, was quickly withdrawn from the market. The accusations made in the text are not only aimed at Kate, but also at King Charles III. In fact, it seems that the two royals have expressed concerns about the skin color of Archie, Harry and Meghan's firstborn.

Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmithtalking about his niece he has declared:

“Kate is beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and she is a truly loving mother. That's why I was so angry with Harry and Meghan: you don't throw a spanner in the works and reinvent history.”

Gary goes on to say:

“Throwing your family to the wolves is simply inappropriate and unnecessary. This is absolute nonsense. Kate is not 100% racist and neither is her mother Carole. My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed this way is far from the truth, it's ridiculous.”

The figure of Gary and his entry into the house of GFUK, it worries the royal family a lot. In fact, it is feared that the man may tell private matters of the Royal Family.