The benefits of green tea on an empty stomach

There are many benefits of green tea at the beginning of the day, due to its rich content of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and more.

1- Weight loss

One of the most important benefits of green tea in the morning is that it helps in the process of losing weight, by stimulating the digestive system. When the stomach is empty, the processes there are slow, so drinking green tea contributes to increasing and stimulating these activities.

Green tea also helps to lose weight because it contains polyphenols, which increase the level of fat oxidation in the body and thus lose weight.

2- Reducing cholesterol level

If you suffer from high cholesterol levels, drinking green tea on an empty stomach may be one of the most important ways to help lower cholesterol levels, due to the nutritional values ​​it contains.

3- Getting rid of fatigue

One of the benefits of green tea on an empty stomach is that it helps to get rid of fatigue and increase energy in general. Eating it helps to increase the flow of blood circulation in the body, which would increase your feeling of energy.

Also, green tea contains a small percentage of caffeine that helps reduce fatigue and increase the level of activity in the body.

4- Strengthening the immune system

Green tea has antibacterial and antiviral properties, meaning that eating it helps to strengthen the immune system and enhance its functions. This means that green tea plays a role in fighting viruses and disease-causing bacteria that enter the body, which reduces your chances of contracting various diseases.