In Istanbul, attackers fired at one of the offices of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). As the office of the provincial governor said on April 23, there were no casualties in the incident.

It is known that two intruders drove past the party building in the Bahcelievler district and fired five shots into the air, notes “Gazeta.Ru”. As a result, four bullet holes were found on the top floor of the office. A search is underway for the shooters.

Party spokesman Omer Celik noted that he condemned the incident, but added that this would not interfere with the preparations for the elections.

Earlier, on April 20, an armed attack took place in Turkey on the building of the Justice and Development Party headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the city of Adana in the south of the country. It is reported that an unidentified person shot 14 times with a shotgun at the office, where there were no employees.

Currently, Turkey is preparing for the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for May 14. At the same time, on March 28, representatives of three Turkish opposition parties – the Good Party, the Party of Democracy and Breakthrough and the Fatherland Party – filed an application with the High Electoral Commission with a request to exclude the current President of Turkey, Erdogan, from the list of candidates for the upcoming presidential elections.