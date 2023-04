Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 02:08



Updated 02:13 p.m.





“Rainfed agriculture is experiencing an absolutely critical situation,” warned José Miguel Marín, president of Coag-Ir Murcia, yesterday, who revealed that arable crops such as cereals have already been lost. In total, some 60,000 hectares in the Region, he estimates. But, …

