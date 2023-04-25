Mexico is known for its numerous wildlife, as the country is home to about 10% of the world’s registered wild species, most of them endemic. Therefore, it is not entirely incredible that some of these species can be seen near the cities, as happened to a young man who found a jaguar when he went out for a walk in the bush.

The video was shared on TikTok, by the user @piolo.s, who reported that the huge cat found him resting at the time in a region of Tamaulipas.

“Imagine coming here walking through the mountains, calmly and running into one of those gentlemen”mentioned the young man who slowly approached the cat and said he felt very nervous.

The recording that has gone viral received the reaction of many Internet users, who were amazed by this event.

According to the Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), since the early 20th century the home of the jaguar, considered the king of the jungle, stretched from the arid scrublands of Arizona and New Mexico to the jungles Argentine missions.

Since then, jungles and tropical and subtropical forests have been deforested, reducing the habitat of this beautiful animal.

The jaguar is a mammal of about 45 to 130 kg in weight, 1.70 to 2.30 m in length from the nose to the tip of the tail and with an average lifespan of 20 years, it has yellowish-brown fur with irregularly shaped black rosettes. and in some cases black.