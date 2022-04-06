The fall into the water occurred while the club’s operators and boat owners tried to secure the moorings. / EAGLES YACHT CLUB

The video, recorded on Monday at the Club Náutico de Águilas, includes the hasty rescue of the head of Administration of the entity, Francisco Asensio, who was helped by the sailor Javier Robles and by the partner Marcos García Pérez.

The fall into the water occurred while the club’s operators and boat owners were trying to secure the moorings of the boats, which were being released by the unusual force of the sea, which exceeded the protection of the breakwater, a circumstance that had never been seen before. produced.

That day of enormous waves it was necessary to act before two other falls into the water, although only a dislocated shoulder had to be regretted, according to what the director of the Yacht Club, Pedro Juan Pérez-Castejón, informs LA TRUTH.