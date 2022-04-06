After the important 2-1 away win against Defense and Justice for the 2022 Professional League Cup, to stay in the Playoffs qualifying zone, River Plate must quickly get psyched up at the start of a new Copa Libertadores de América.
The “Millionaire” will begin his excursion through the continental competition in Lima against Alianza, a match that was in doubt due to problems in the Peruvian country but that will finally be played as planned, this Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Next, Everything you need to know.
Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 2:00 a.m. (Spain), 7:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: National Stadium of Peru
Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)
The match will be broadcast on FOX SPORTSand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Lima Alliance: Angelo Campos; Oslimg Mora, Christian Ramos, Pablo Míguez, Yordi Vílchez, Ricardo Lagos; Josepmir Ballón, Oswaldo Valenzuela, Jairo Concha; Cristian Benavente and Hernán Barcos.
River: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Jonatan Maidana or Leandro González Pirez, David Martínez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Santiago Simón, Nicolás De La Cruz, Juan Fernando Quintero or Esequiel Barco; Julian Alvarez.
