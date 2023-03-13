Deaths in sports are daily bread. This Monday the sudden death of the player was known Dario Duzmanwho was part of AD Ceuta C of the Preferred Regional.

The authorities declared that Duzman died on Sunday, after feeling bad at the end of the League match.

Juan Jesus Vivas. president of the cub, delivered words of regret to the footballer’s family.

“We express deep sorrow to the family of the young man, who passed away unexpectedly: a tragic loss with irreparable consequences,” said the leader.

“We are dismayed by the tragic news of the death of Darío Duzman, footballer of AD Ceuta FC ‘C’. Much encouragement and affection from the family of AD Ceuta FC, we accompany you in our feelings. All the sport in Ceuta and AD Ceuta FC will always remember you,” the club said.

His family

Duzman, 33 years old and father of two children, played the game against the CD June 6, in which they fell 3-0, he went home, but his health was not the best.

Immediately, he was transferred to a clinic, he arrived alive, but he suffered a strong heart attack that caused his death.

The doctors tried to revive him, but their efforts were useless, as he died.

