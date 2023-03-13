The Apertura 2023 tournament of the Colombian soccer It is already in full dispute, and although there are still three games left to complete the eighth day of the tournament, some conclusions can already be drawn in a championship that will deposit the first eight in the Final Groups.
Next, we will review everything you need to know to be informed: results, partial standings and information on the main competing clubs, such as Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, América de Cali, Independiente de Medellín, Deportivo Cali, and the current leader Rionegro Águilas.
Jaguars 1-2 Huila
Deportivo Cali 1-1 Bucaramanga
National 0-0 Millionaires
Boyaca Chico 2-0 Medellin
Golden Eagles 2-1 Pereira
Junior 1-2 Envigado
Alianza Petrolera 2-1 Union Magdalena
Monday, March 13
8:10 p.m. | Once Caldas vs Pasto
Tuesday, March 14
6:10 p.m. | Tolima vs Equity
8:10 p.m. | Santa Fe vs. America
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
RIONEGRO EAGLES
|
fifteen
|
2
|
AMERICA CALI
|
13
|
3
|
BOYACÁ CHICÓ
|
13
|
4
|
NATIONAL ATL
|
13
|
5
|
ENVIGATED
|
13
|
6
|
TO OIL COMPANY
|
eleven
|
7
|
millionaires
|
10
|
8
|
BUCARAMANGA
|
10
|
9
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
10
|
10
|
JAGUARS
|
9
|
eleven
|
IND MEDELLIN
|
8
|
12
|
ONCE CALDAS
|
8
|
13
|
GRASS RIP
|
7
|
14
|
DEP CALI
|
7
|
fifteen
|
U CUPCAKE
|
7
|
16
|
ATL HUILA
|
7
|
17
|
EQUITY
|
6
|
18
|
TOLIMA DEPARTMENT
|
6
|
19
|
IND SANTA FE
|
6
|
twenty
|
JUNIOR
|
6
Águilas Doradas rose to first place in the League, defeating champion Deportivo Pereira 2-1 in Rionegro. The team led by Lucas González reached 15 points in the standings, although it must be clarified that his escorts América de Cali and Boyacá Chicó have two fewer games, while Millonarios has three fewer. They could all get over it.
The classic of the day was played in Medellín, where Atlético Nacional could not defeat the Millonarios substitutes: it was 0-0 in a pale match.
Although still not out of last place in the relegation table, Huila achieved its second victory in a row and approached Unión Magdalena and Alianza Petrolera in that classification.
