Baskonia lost with a bang (104-69) this Thursday at the OAKA Altion against a Panathinaikos that passed over the Basques on matchday 17 of the Euroleague, despite the serious injury to their center Mathias Lessort at the start of the second half.

It was a bad step that preceded the drama. Lessort fell to the ground amid screams of pain that paralyzed not only the gamebut to the entire pavilion. It didn’t take long for them to move him inside the locker room, where he was immediately treated by the doctors. The diagnosis would not take long to arrive: fracture of the fibula.

But the medical work did not stop there, as several spectators also had to be treated, affected by the shock of seeing the injury, and one of them even suffered a heart attack. “Nine people fainted and another suffered a heart attack. They couldn’t find enough ambulances to send people to the hospital,” Pantahinaikos coach Ergin Ataman would later declare.

The Greek team players themselves, aware of the seriousness of their teammate’s injury, They gathered in the center of the field to pray for him. Finally, he will be off the playing field for four months.