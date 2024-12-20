The news this Thursday of Baskonia’s resounding defeat at the OAKA in Athens against Panathinaikos (104-69), in a match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Euroleague, was overshadowed by the very harsh images of Mathias Lessort’s injury at the start of the second half of the crash. After an unfortunate action, the French center suffered serious damage to his left leg that not only froze the stands of the hot Greek venue but also caused nine faintings and a heart attack among the closest witnesses to the play.

During a visiting attack the 29-year-old French giant He involuntarily stepped on Baskonista Chima Moneke, which caused poor support that strained his left leg more than necessary. As soon as he landed on the hardwood, the Frenchman writhed in pain, while it was evident from the unnatural position of his foot that some type of major fracture had occurred.

Lessort’s screams immediately silenced the passionate Greek stands.which went from their usual heat to a generalized chill. The teammates and rivals who approached the Panathinaikos player immediately realized the seriousness of his injury and some even could not contain their emotion while he was treated and evacuated on one leg.

Nor off the track, where, as explained by the coach of the Greek club Ergin Ataman “nine people fainted and another suffered a heart attack”. “They couldn’t find enough ambulances to send people to the hospital,” he added.









The television images captured some of this medical attention and in fact the game even had to stop shortly after for about ten minutes while the health workers helped the person who had suffered the aforementioned heart problem.

Juancho, with Lessort’s son

In addition to Lessort’s shocking screams of pain, or his brave way of leaving the track on one leg later despite the severity of his injury, the mishap left other striking images, such as that of Juancho Hernangómez comforting the affected son of the injured man.

The Spaniard first inquired about how the child was, lying on the hardwood with his back to the court, and then picked him up in his arms and took him to the locker room area.

Also that of the two teams, gathered in the center of the court at the end of the clash to greet together the public present in the pavilion and sing a joint prayer, led by Baskonist Howardin favor of the sore Panathinaikos center.

The first official medical report on Mathias Lessort’s condition explains that the French player suffered a fibula fracture of his left leg, an injury that will keep him away from competition for several months.

Almost immediately the Euroleague itself, several teams and players rallied to the French center, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“I will come back stronger than ever”

Meanwhile, the Frenchman expressed himself through the social network instagram to thank you for the expressions of affection and share your intention to work to return to the fields as soon as possible.

«What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Thank you for all the messages and prayers, I love you all! “I will come back stronger than ever,” he wrote.