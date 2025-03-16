It was time for Sebastian Kehl to get from the Borussia Dortmund cabin, and that was a reason. He was stuck in front of the TV screen, he said, and had examined the chances that BVB had lined up at RB Leipzig in the second half.

To put it this way: There were so many that captain Emre Can Hernach understand that nobody should have been surprised if Dortmund had scored eight goals in 45 minutes. Or at least “five”, as coach Niko Kovac should say on ZDF, which was only slightly more than he had estimated at Sky (“three, four”). Each with a similarly resigned facial expression such as throat.

The depressed basic mood was understandable. Because a truth (from a BVB perspective) was that the Dortmund did not hit the goal once, but only the rod of the Leipzig Gate-twice by Maximilian Beier, once by Karim Adeyemi-if they did not fail due to the rather excellent RB goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi or, in one of their more than 20 scoring shots of the second half, got stuck on any Leipzig leg. The other truth was no less bitter: that the game, when it ended, had a 2-0 win for the Leipzig. “Today we cannot leave the pitch as a loser. That is actually impossible, ”said Kovac. Only: it just worked. Actually. And inappropriate too.

This game, it was a fun nature because both played with fire more uninhibited than Romeo and Julia. Dortmund especially in the messed up first half, which will still be mentioned; Leipzig in the second half. “We stopped playing football from the 50th minute,” said RB coach Marco Rose. But they got away. In contrast to the Dortmunders, the Leipzig not only heard the blunt sound caused by a ball on the aluminum (Loïs Openda and Ridle Baku); They also hit the goal through Xavi Simons (18th) and Openda (48th).

“If the games get less, the points are less, and if the distance stays that way, it will be difficult,” says Kovac

In total, the Leipzig hopes for a Champions League qualification to the same extent as that of the Dortmund reduced. Pascal Groß, who had been released once ten meters before the goal of Serhou Guirassy and then chased the ball over the goal, sounded as with a view to the qualification for the most important club competition in the world than the Dortmund buddies shortly before the minister Stein colliery in 1987: “It is almost impossible,” said the national player, and remembered that “with different claims” he remembered ” Brighton changed to Westphalia.

Kovac also bite the lips and nibbled a little realism: “The games get less, and if the games get fewer, the points are less, and if the distance stays that way, it will be difficult,” said the former Croatian national coach.

Alone: ​​If the distance to the European places on the currently seven points remains, it will not only be difficult, but will soon be mathematically impossible. Then must The BVB for the second time in the club’s history after 1997, presumably as an outsider, the Champions League in Munich. The next stop in the world’s most important club competition is after the victory over the French first division club Lille: FC Barcelona. “We will continue to try everything. And we will also win games when we play like in Lille or how we did it today in the second half, ”again threw Kehl.

This could be agreed, but some BVB representatives talked to the first half more beautiful than it was. Because it seemed grotesque in phases, with which lightness the Leipzig exposed how bleed the BVB was on the right defense. Although he pointed out his team at the danger that Ridle Baku and David Raum “exuded” the Leipzig, Kovac said. The prescribed antidot did not work: “If we enter, it is already the case that we have to watch that we bring the foreigners back. We didn’t do that well, ”said Kovac. The offensive, who liked to brilliantly brilliant Karim Adeyemi, was far overwhelmed on the right than both on the left; The fact that the 0: 1 by Xavi Simons (18th) a breakthrough over Leipzig’s left flank through space was no coincidence.

After his goal, Xavi Simons feels compelled to accompany his jubilation with snap movements. (Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa)

Ten minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer injured his knee and had to be replaced – and offered Kovac the opportunity to implement his team’s statics in him. He did not change the position, but left -back Ramy Bensebaini, so that he could pull Julian Ryerson right. In the second half, the so-called Expected Goals, which measured the quality of opportunities, rapidly from underground 0.18 to a total of 2.9-an exceptionally high number, to which Guirassy also contributed.

At the fourth defeat from six games under Kovac, this did not change anything, the 0: 2 with an extremely simple corner ball variant, in which Openda was able to shoot free -standing and worth seeing, the Dortmunders ultimately broke the neck. In the Bundesliga, “only two out of six” possible victories were “very, very, very sobering”, said Kovac, which has been in office since the beginning of February.

The Leipzigers could be right; The victory calmed down a few fronts. After his goal, Xavi Simons felt granted to accompany his jubilation with snap movements, which was obviously an answer to the recent criticism of his game.

“Criticizes him! Let’s go! ”, Juxtte RB coach Marco Rose, who was questioned himself (or if you don’t always know that in Leipzig). A few hours before the game, Rose had to in the Bild newspaper to endure the headline of an impending “secret visit” by Jürgen Klopp on Sunday; It almost read as if he was settled. After the game he was celebrated in speech choirs. “That already touches, I perceived it very benevolently and gratefully,” said Rose, who, as a native of Leipzig, is one of the few local identification figures from RB, and stays for now. Because the move into the DFB Cup final and the Champions League qualification remain possible for RB in the area of ​​the possible.