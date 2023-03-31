Behind the crazy gesture of Dr. Carlo Vicentini, there may have been the desperate conditions of his son: the authorities are investigating

An infinite tragedy took place today in L’Aquila. Charles Vicentini, a 70-year-old retired doctor, allegedly grabbed his lawfully held gun and first took the life of his wife and two children, and then took his own life. It investigates motive and dynamics.

Another tragedy has struck the city of The Eagle. After the tragic accident that took place last year at the Primo Maggio nursery school, in which little Tommaso D’Agostino lost his life, this time it is a family drama that upsets the population.

Carlo Vicentini, doctor retired for about a monthallegedly took the lives of all his family members and then took his own life.

The doctor was 70 years old and until a few weeks ago he held the role of primary of the urology department of the Teramo hospital.

The man, most likely this morning, would have challenged one pistolwhich would be legally held by him, and would have aimed it by pressing the trigger towards him wifehis two sons and verse himself.

On site, the police forces and the magistrate on duty Guido Cocowho carried out and followed up on all the findings of the case.

We are now investigating to understand what the reasons which prompted the former chief physician to make such a crazy and extreme act.

It is speculated that the motive is somehow related to serious health conditions in which the first born was poured Maximum, 43, disabled and on a respirator. The other daughter, Alessandra, was 36 years old.

Shock for the gesture of Carlo Vicentini

There are already many i messages of amazement and despair disseminated on the web and through local media.

Maurice DiGiosiageneral manager of the Asl of Teramo, commented on the event as follows: