NEW STORY DEVELOPMENTS, TRIALS AND RAIDS INTRODUCED IN PATCH 6.4: FINAL FANTASY XIV “THE DARK THRONE” ONLINE Hatching-tide seasonal event available until April 10 London (March 31, 2023) – SQUARE ENIX® today shared the first details on FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online patch 6.4, titled “The Dark Throne,” during episode 76 of its “Letter from the Producer LIVE” broadcast. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has announced that the implementation of patch 6.4 is scheduled for the end of May 2023. Among the numerous additions are the continuation of the main quest line and the conclusion of the Pandæmonium raid series. With patch 6.45, the level cap for the Blue Mage Limited Job will be raised to 80, introducing new spells, exclusive Blue Mage gear, and new enemies to face in the Masked Carnivale. Here are more details about patch 6.4: New Main Quests – The new chapter in the Warrior of Light story.

New Raid – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The final chapter in the Pandæmonium raid series.

New Dungeon – New challenges await in The Aetherfont.

New Challenges – The Voidcast Dais – A challenging new battle on Normal and Extreme difficulty levels.

New Unreal Challenge – Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

New Side Quests – Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues.

Duty Support System Update – Support for several Stormblood™ main scenario dungeons (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania, and Ala Mhigo) will be added, making them playable with a party of allies.

Ocean Fishing Update – Explore the new routes leading to Kugane!

Island Sanctuary Updates – Several gameplay improvements, including the ability to place furniture outside, new ranks, crops, animals, and more.

PvP Updates:

Crystalline Conflict – PvP Series 4 begins with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict.

Frontline – Changes to The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules and addition of a new UI element that displays match time and score.

Miscellaneous Updates – Various updates, including a new Allagan Tomestone, display of Job icons in the chat log and on character names, usability improvements to the Market Board, ability to use Glamor for Scholar Fairies, and more. During the broadcast, Yoshida also revealed the first details of patch 6.45, which include: Blue Mage Update – Level cap raised to 80, new Blue Mage exclusive gear, new enemies to challenge and more.

New Variant and Criterion dungeon – Mount Rokkon – Three difficulty levels: Normal, Criterion and Criterion (Savage)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Weapon Upgrade Missions – Manderville Weapons

Gear Improvement Quests – Splendorous Gear Players can also participate until Monday, April 10 in the Hatching-tide in-game event, which offers limited-time quests and rewards, including a Tonberry-themed gear set, Frighten emote, Hippity-hoppity Hatching decor -tide Advertisement, and the Orchestrion Roll Pa-Paya Demastered. For more information, visit: https://sqex.to/x0ujT Eligible players in certain regions who own FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn™) can now add the Stormblood expansion to their account for free until Monday, May 8, 2023. Stormblood, continuing the popular story of Heavensward™ , takes players to remote locations, adds new playable jobs, continues the thrilling main story of the game and introduces many other content. For more details and eligibility information, please visit https://sqex.to/Stormblood- 2023 With over 27 million registered players, there’s never been a better time to start your adventure in the world of the award-winning FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The expanded free trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn™ and the Heavensward™ expansion (up to patch 3.56), one additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). . Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and narrative experiences equivalent to two FINAL FANTASY titles with no time limit. More information is available at http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker™, visit the official website at https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/endwalker/ Related links: #FFXIV

Source: SQUARE ENIX