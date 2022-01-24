At least six people have been killed and dozens injured in the rush to enter the football match of host country Cameroon and the Comoros in the Africa Cup, according to official authorities.











Photos on social media show that children are also among the victims. They lay, possibly unconscious, on the ground in front of the entrances to the Paul Biya stadium.

Football officials said about 50,000 people had attempted to attend the game. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but because of corona, only 80% of the places should be used.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of Cameroon’s central region, said there could be more victims. Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injuries from the stampede. “Some of the injured are in a desperate condition,” said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. “We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital.”

The match took place in the capital Yaoundé. The game started at the usual time and was played out normally. Cameroon, with Ajax's André Onana in the goal, won 2-1 and qualified for the quarterfinals. Presumably the players were not aware of the disturbances at that time.