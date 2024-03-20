The documentary series Quiet on Set, which focuses on child abuse in Nickelodeon series, is now available. In addition to giving us a look at Dan Schneider's work, it is also given a great focus on the case of sexual abuse he suffered Drake Bell at the hands of Brian Peck when he was only 15 years old.

Drake Bell began in the world of acting at the age of five, shortly after his parents' divorce. While he began his career appearing in commercials, it wasn't until he was 12 that he landed a big role, as he joined the cast of The Amanda Show in 1999. During the second season, Brian Peck was hired as a dialogue coach, who worked closely with Bell.

In his interview, Drake Bell recalls approaching Peck due to similar interests, something he now comments were probably “calculated.” Although Joel Bell, the young actor's father, did not agree with the relationship that was growing between his son and the dialogue coach, Peck was able to drive a wedge between the family membersto the extent that the actor's father stopped being his representative, and his mother took on this role.

Even though Joel warned his ex-wife about the danger Peck represented, the relationship between Drake and his coach only grew. Between The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, The dialogue coach was in charge of taking Bell to auditions and on some occasions the child stayed overnight at the adult's house..

After a few weeks of this routine, Bell remembers that one day he slept on the couch at Peck's house, but he woke up when he realized that Peck was abusing him. The actor revealed that he was left paralyzed with no idea what to do or how to react, as he was only 15 years old at the time and had no way to get out safely. It was over the course of several months that Peck continually and intentionally assaulted Bell at Peck's home.

In response to the question about what specifically happened between Peck and Bellthe actor responded:

“Why don't you think about the worst thing someone can do to someone that is sexual assault and that will answer your question?”

Although Bell began to separate from Peck after getting a girlfriend, the abuser kept insisting on seeing the young man. When the situation began to get strange, the actor went to a family therapist, to whom he confessed that nothing had happened. However, a couple of months later things came to a head, and the Drake & Josh star confessed what happened to her mother, who quickly contacted the police.

Peck would eventually face nearly a dozen charges of child sexual assault, including lewd acts with a 14 or 15 year old child. Her punishment was to serve 16 months in jail and register as a sex offender. After his release from jail and his registration as a sex offender, Peck was hired to work at The Suite Life of Zack and cody on Disney Channel.

Editor's Note:

This is a terrible case. Not only will Peck's actions make anyone angry, but he is sickened by the fact that after being registered as a sex offender, Disney hired him to continue working on a show with children. It is horrifying that a person like this can continue working with minors.

