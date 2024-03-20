













This March 20, a special presentation of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Here more details of its gameplay were shown and some of the new characters that will come to this continuation of the Budokai Tenkaichi series were also revealed.

In terms of gameplay, an extensive look at a fight between Goku and Vegeta was shown. Thanks to this we saw that Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero will keep the battles exciting and frenetic in 3D scenarios. In addition, there will be several new features.

According to the presenter, the goal was to make the players feel more immersed in the battles and make them feel like the powerful warriors of the anime. Therefore they added several changes to improve the action. Like a new, very colorful and powerful special attack that is only possible thanks to new generation technologies.

The fans of Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenkaichi They will surely be happy with this new look. The clashes of powers, movement in 3D scenarios and their destruction, as well as mid-combat transformations are there. Honestly, I really want to play it, but unfortunately they still haven't given us its release date.

What about the characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?

To close this special presentation dedicated to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, showed a preview with several of their new characters. fighters Super will make their way to these battles, as is the case of Broly, Kefla, Dyspo, Toppo, Hit and Kakunsato name a few.

Source: Bandai Namco

Furthermore it is apparent that there will be a division of characters according to their strength. Well, we saw that some will be focused on speed, while others on power. Perhaps it will be a way to add strategy to battles with other players. We'll see if more divisions emerge as its premiere approaches. What did you think of this new look?

