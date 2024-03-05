Drake Bell revealed to Investigation Discovery's 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' the sexual abuse he suffered when he was just 15 years old. The remembered youth series actor told, for the first time, the attack he suffered from Brian Pecka Nickelodeon dialogue coach who worked on 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show', a program in which he coincided with the singer, who is currently 37 years old.

It should be noted that the show has not yet aired; however, Drake Bell appears in the trailer, in which other people related to series of that type reveal the dark secrets of the industry. Likewise, in the description of the video you can read the following: “Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will share publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Brian Peck.”

Who is Brian Peck?

Brian Peck was a dialogue coach who worked in Nickelodeon on the famous shows 'All That' and 'The Amanda Show'. In this last, Drake Bell He starred from 1999 to 2002, before having his own show with Josh Peck, called 'Drake and Josh', in 2004.

In August 2003, Brian Peck was arrested after receiving more than 12 charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unidentified minor. A year later, the Nickelodeon worker did not deny the charges against him after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14- and 16-year-old minor.

When will Drake Bell's testimony be released?

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'Investigation Discovery program, will air on Sunday, March 17 at 9:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 8:00 pm (Central Time) through its television signal, as well as on the Max platform.

In this documentary you will not only be able to know Drake Bell's version, but also more people involved in various youth programs, who will tell their testimony and certify what was said by the actor, which will come to light more than 20 years after what happened. .

What other scandals happened at Nickelodeon?

In case of Drake Bell He is not the only one to uncover the dark secrets in the corridors of one of the most famous youth content channels in the world. Dan Schneider, producer of series like 'ICarly' and 'Drake and Josh', was directly accused of sexualizing the actors under his command. One of his victims would have been Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole in 'Zoey 101'. The actress alleged abuse from Schneider and accused Nickelodeon of failing to protect her.

Drake Bell starred in the series 'Drake and Josh' and 'The Amanda Show'. Photo: LR composition/Jeffrey Mayer/Nickelodeon

Another actress who accused of having suffered sexual abuse was Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam in 'ICarly'. Through the publication of a book by her, McCurdy accused someone, whom she refers to as 'The Creator', of inciting her to drink alcohol, among other abusive attitudes. Likewise, she asserted that Nickelodeon offered her the sum of $300,000 so that she would not say anything more about the case.