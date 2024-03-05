The decision was taken at an assembly this Tuesday (5th March); they allege a lack of response from the government regarding the claims

The employees of CVM (Securities Commission) decided this Tuesday (5th March 2024) to maintain the standard operation until the end of March. The decision was taken at a general assembly, held at the body's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, in a hybrid manner.

It was also decided that they will send a letter to the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) asking for the reopening of negotiation of career claims. The category also indicated March 22nd as the deadline for MGI to schedule a new round of the specific table.

The document states that the 6-month period for concluding negotiations ends on March 25th. If there is no return from the body, employees will discuss the strike indication at another meeting, which should be held on March 27th.

the term “standard operation” is used in trade union circles to refer to the increase in bureaucratic inspection procedures. The result causes delays and reduced efficiency of the services that need to be provided.

According to the union, employees are making the following demands: