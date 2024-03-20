The actor Drake Bell has shaken the world of Hollywood entertainment with his revelations about his time in Nickelodeon. Furthermore, the documentary 'Quiet on Set' has been a space for more cases of former actors and channel workers to make public their complaints and unfortunate experiences.

This terrible event shocked many fans, who immediately empathized with Drake Bell and they expressed their support. However, some fans have questioned the silence of actor Josh Peck, who worked alongside Bell on the Nickelodeon show 'Drake and Josh'.

What did Drake Bell say about Josh Peck?

Drake Bell, lAfter breaking his silence and publicly denouncing the abuses he committed Brian Peck, thanked his fans for their words of support on social media. However, he also asked not to lash out at his former colleague Josh Peck, as the latter had also privately supported him. “I just want to clarify something. I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's tiktoks and some of his posts. I just want you to know that this is really (…) Processing this and going through this is a very emotional time, and a lot This is very, very difficult. So not everything is made available to the public. But only I want you to know that he has reached out to me and has been very sensitive. He has reached out to talk to me and help me get through this.. And it has been very, very good. So I just wanted to let him know and take it easy,” she expressed.

What was Josh Peck and Drake Bell's relationship like?

Josh Peck and Drake Bell They were the protagonists of the series 'Drake and Josh' from Nickelodeon. This series premiered in 2004 and, from its first episode, managed to captivate the television audience. In addition, Both actors always had a good relationship. in front of the cameras. However, something that generated controversy was not seeing Josh Peck in the 'Quiet on Set' documentary.

What was Drake Bell's complaint to Brian Peck?

Drake Bell denounced Brian Peck, former Nickelodeon employee, for inappropriate touching and sexual abuse. It is worth mentioning that Peck was his dialogue coach when he was a minor. “Brian and I became very close friends because we had a lot of interests in common, which, Looking back, I think it was probably a little calculated.“, revealed.

Brian Peck, during the 1990s and 2000s, was Drake Bell's manager. Peck worked alongside Bell on many Nickelodeon productions; However, his career came to a halt in 2004, when he did not deny the allegations against him for abusing a minor. At that time, Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was registered as sex offender.