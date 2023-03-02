Dragons at the head of NATO

After the improvident greed for expansion that has contributed in no small way to destabilizing an already fragile global geostrategic balance, the appointment of Mario Draghi as head of the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) – as is now rumored in the places that count – it would be really great news, not for Italy, but for the entire continent.

Experience but above all common sense, prudence and, on the opposite side, the determination and strength of seriousness are the qualities that the former Governor of the Bank of Italy, the former President of the Common European Bank and the former Italian Prime Minister can ensure at a time of turning point and dramatic dance on the grave of a nuclear conflict.

A time that cries out the need to stop the car. Not to retreat or change course, but to manage the changes that in-globalization is bringing about with enlightened intelligence. You need caution and wisdom! And everyone needs a new perspective.

NATO as conceived 60-70 years ago no longer makes much sense. Indeed, it risks becoming the problem. We also need something new in the geopolitical field. The new situation of “world war in pieces” claims it, imposes it, with the climate crisis, an unbalanced and unjust development, our history and our culture claims it, of what we invoke as a free world but which appears more and more of death.

Draghi won’t be able to work miracles, certainly. But it can be champion in the button room of the West, of a sensitivity, of a system of values ​​and of that active prudence capable of sowing, finally, trust and future not only to the nations that are part of it but to the entire planet.

Unfortunately, the UN counts less and less. The vetoes strangled him, almost committed suicide. Here is that NATO, with safe and careful driving can become a supreme clearing house for the various tensions and various interests that often pretend to be geostrategic as they are nothing more than economic. Mario Draghi can be the right person at the right time; before the world reaches the brink of no return.

Subscribe to the newsletter

