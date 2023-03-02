The director of the United States federal police (FBI), Christopher Wray, considers that the pandemic caused by the covid-19 virus was caused “probably” from a leak in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhanorigin of the disease.

“The FBI has maintained for quite some time that the origins of the pandemic are probably due to a possible incident in a laboratory in Wuhan,” Wray told the US network. foxnews in an interview on Tuesday. “I will just make the point that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing everything possible to try to thwart and obfuscate the work that is being done here, the work that we are doing, the work that our United States government and foreign partners are doing. nearby are doing. And that is unfortunate for everyone,” added the head of security.

Wray explained that the FBI has specialists who focus on “the dangers of biothreats,” which include elements such as the appearance of new viruses such as covid-19 and are concerned that these threats do not fall “into the wrong hands, a hostile state or nation, a terrorist or a criminal”.

He also insisted that the Chinese government has been trying to block international investigative work on the origins of the coronavirus.

Wray’s comments come after the US Department of Energy concluded that Covid-19 “most likely” originated in a Chinese laboratory, according to a report published by the daily. The Wall Street Journal. That newspaper noted that four other US departments continue to believe that the coronavirus outbreak was probably the result of natural transmission, while two others remain undecided.

Without confirming that article, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged Monday that within the US Administration there is no consensus on the origin of the pandemic and that Washington wants “facts” so that it can avoid other pandemics in the future.

The finding, however, is significant because the Department of Energy oversees a national network of laboratories, including some that do advanced biological research. Thus, that department joins the FBI in believing that the pandemic, which left almost 7 million deaths worldwide, was the result of a laboratory accident in China.

The first cases of coronavirus in the world were reported from December 12 to 31, 2019 in Wuhan, China.

However, the Asian country accused the United States on Wednesday of “not having credibility” after the statements by the FBI director. Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning reiterated that the possibility of a laboratory leak is “extremely unlikely.” “It is the scientific conclusion reached by the group of Chinese experts and the World Health Organization (WHO) after visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan,” she said.

According to the Chinese foreign spokeswoman, the WHO report was “recognized by the international and scientific community”.

“The record of US intelligence agencies is littered with fraud and deception. The conclusions they draw have no credibility. The United States returns to this laboratory theory, but this does not discredit China, it only further reduces its own credibility,” Mao said. “The United States must respect science and facts, cooperate with the WHO, invite international experts to conduct traceability investigations in their own country, and share the results with the international community,” he asserted.

China has insisted on opposing “any type of political manipulation” about the origin of covid-19, and has repeatedly lashed out at Washington following reports from its intelligence services that, despite not reaching a consensus on the origin of the virus, they do not rule out that it was the product of an accident in a laboratory.

The officials of the Asian country refer to the report that the World Health Organization (WHO) published in March 2021 after visiting Wuhan, where the first cases of covid-19 began to spread in 2019. In that report, the researchers left open four hypotheses about the origin of the pandemic, but stated that many more studies were needed to reach a definitive conclusion.

For her part, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about the responsibility of the Asian country in the emergence of the covid-19, affirmed this Wednesday that the US president, Joe Biden, is not afraid of China. . “Fear of China? The president is not afraid. Did you see the president last week? We went to Ukraine, we went to kyiv. This is not a president who is afraid of anything,” Jean-Pierre pointed out.

The WHO, meanwhile, affirms that it has not received information about the inquiries from the US Department of Energy and that it continues to examine “all available scientific evidence,” according to its spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, told the AFP news agency.

The scientific community considers it crucial to determine the origin of the covid-19 pandemic in order to better combat it or even to prevent a future one.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING