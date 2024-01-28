According to a preview from IGN Japan, Dragon's Dogma 2 apparently it will not have multiple saveswith the players they will have only one slot shared by both those done manually and automatically.
In fact, the article explains (translated from Japanese) that “there is only one save slot in this game, shared by automatic and manual saves.” Clearly this means that players will have to think carefully about their actionssince they won't be able to simply reload an old save to correct the shot.
It is unclear, however, whether this will be possible disable manual saves from the options, which should at least offer a possible escape to players when they have to make difficult decisions, such as choosing a solution to one of the mysterious Shpinx's riddles, given that in case of an error they are precluded from obtaining a treasure.
Between old school and new elements
The absence of multiple saves might make some players turn up their noses, but it must be said that it is in line with the “old school” philosophy chosen by Hideaki Itsuno and his team for Dragon's Dogma 2. For example, like the first chapter, fast travel is deliberately limited to push players to explore and experience all the random and non-random events offered by the vibrant game world.
In all this there will be some elements that have undergone an important evolution, such as the system Pawns (i.e. allies controlled by AI) and the social interactions of NPCs, who could now even make friends with each other or become rivals depending on their relationship with the player.
We remind you that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series March 22, 2024.
