According to a preview from IGN Japan, Dragon's Dogma 2 apparently it will not have multiple saveswith the players they will have only one slot shared by both those done manually and automatically.

In fact, the article explains (translated from Japanese) that “there is only one save slot in this game, shared by automatic and manual saves.” Clearly this means that players will have to think carefully about their actionssince they won't be able to simply reload an old save to correct the shot.

It is unclear, however, whether this will be possible disable manual saves from the options, which should at least offer a possible escape to players when they have to make difficult decisions, such as choosing a solution to one of the mysterious Shpinx's riddles, given that in case of an error they are precluded from obtaining a treasure.