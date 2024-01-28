Sunday, January 28, 2024
Ice hockey | The star defenseman got a puck in his face – his own daughter is afraid of her father and doesn't recognize him

January 28, 2024
Gustav Backström had a hard time in the Swedish league.

Swedish playing in the hockey league SHL in the ranks of Örebro Hockeyklubb Gustav Backström has opened up about his bad facial injury to a newspaper For Nerikes Allehanda.

A newspaper published in Örebro interviewed Backström a few days after the key defender had received his teammate Jonathan Lekkerimäki shot in the face by the puck in the Frölunda match.

“My daughter does not recognize me and does not want to be near me. He's a little afraid of me, and that gives an idea of ​​what I look like,” Backström told Nerikes Allehanda.

The 29-year-old defender's face is swollen, his right cheek has a stitched wound and his right eye is blood red.

Puck site Hockey ring said that Backström suffered three bone fractures in his face.

“I can usually live with pain, but it was something I had never experienced before,” Backström told Nerikes Allehanda.

He told an Örebro newspaper that the facial injury does not require surgery. When the swelling goes down, Backström returns to the rink with a face shield.

Backström has played in Örebro since the 2013–2014 season. He has also played in the Swedish A national team.

