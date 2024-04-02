Dragon's Dogma 2 he scored sales For over 2.5 million copies in ten days: Capcom announced it, adding that these results have brought the Dragon's Dogma series to 10 million copies sold.
Available from March 22nd on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series sales rankings.
The numbers made official today by Capcom are therefore not too surprising and actually confirm the quality of a sequel that users have been waiting for for twelve years, capable of enriching the original formula in practically every aspect and of giving us a memorable experience.
An effective strategy
As Capcom itself recalled in a press release, the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2 was anticipated by several promotional activities which proved to be particularly effective, above all the publication of a free application to create your own avatar before the release of the game.
