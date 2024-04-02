Genoa – The resident population in Liguria is increasing again after ten consecutive years of decline only thanks toimmigration from abroad: I am 1,508,800 residents in Liguria as of January 1, 2024, up by +0.08% compared to the 1,507,636 of the previous year, a positive sign had not been recorded in the trend of inhabitants in the Region since 2013. This was revealed by Istat in its latest report.

Residents in Liguria at the beginning of 2024 are 1,352,700 of Italian nationality and 156,100 foreignthe latter growing by +11.5% compared to 2021when there were 140 thousand.

In the province of Genoa the residents are 817,300, of which 735,800 are Italian and 81,500 foreign nationals, in Savona 267,600, of which 243,800 Italian and 23,800 foreign, both provinces recorded a population growth of 0.08%. In the province of La Spezia the resident population stands at 215,200, of which 193,400 are Italian and 21,800 foreign, marking a +0.13%. In the province of Imperia there are 208,800 residents, of which 179,800 are Italian and 29,000 foreign, with a +0.02%.

The age group structure of residents in Liguria sees 10.5% of the population between 0-14 years old, 60.5% between 15-64 years 60.5% and 29% over 65. The average age of Ligurians is 49 and a half years old.