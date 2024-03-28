(Adnkronos) – “Prevention makes a great contribution to the sustainability of the system by intervening on demand. If we intervene on demand, in fact, we eliminate 60% of chronic degenerative diseases and according to Aiom data, through prevention we also eliminate 40% of oncological diseases”. This is the comment of Francesco Vaia, general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, interviewed by Adnkronos on the sidelines of the event which saw as protagonists, on 27 and 28 March, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism) and all the stakeholders (from institutions, to patient associations, from drug companies to technological partners) gathered in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium for the first stage of the path that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year.

#Health #Vaia #Prevention #lead #change