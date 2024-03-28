Not even a week has passed since the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2but Capcom is already asking players if they'd be interested in one possible paid expansion through a public survey.

The questionnaire doesn't just test the waters for a possible DLC of variable size, but asks a bit of everything, whether you played the predecessor, how you learned about Dragon's Dogma 2, which platform you play on, what you like and what you don't like about the title and so on. If you are interested, you can participate in it this address.

As regards questions relating to a possible expansion, the survey, if the “I would be interested in purchasing based on the price” option is chosen, also asks the user what price would he be willing to pay?with possible answers ranging from “up to 9.99 euros” to “more than 50 euros”, with several intermediate options in between.

As you probably know, for the moment Capcom has not revealed any plans regarding a possible expansion, although this is a very plausible eventuality, considering the initial success that the title is experiencing and that even the first Dragon's Dogma had received a full-bodied DLC, “Dark Arisen”which introduced a new adventure, location, missions, also expanding the repertoire of monsters, abilities and making substantial changes to the gameplay and balance.