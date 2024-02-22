The trailers for Dragon's Dogma 2 dedicated to the various classes of the game continue. This time the protagonist is the Advanced Warrior and his destructive power with two-handed weapons.

We used the term “advanced” to distinguish this vocation from the other “Warrior” (armed with sword and shield) presented some time ago, as they are two different classes. In the English version, in fact, the two vocations are called “Fighter” and “Warrior”, while the official website in Italian identifies them both as “Warrior”, probably due to a careless translation error which we hope not to see in the final game.

This class can challenge two-handed weapons of great size like greatswords and hammers and perform very powerful charged attacks, very slow in execution, but with destructive power, enough to make even a dragon falter. His repertoire of moves also includes sweeping attacks, uppercuts, and counterattacks.