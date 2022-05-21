Love you And AMAKUNI work together to bring a unique treat to all fans of the manga and anime series DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Daior the spectacular reproduction of the Sword of Dai (Sword of Dai)!

This reproduction is in 1/1 scalemeasures 97 cm for the sword and 74 cm for the scabbard. It is made of ABS, PVC, aluminum, FRP materials, and features LEDs that will require the use of AA batteries. The release of this unique beauty is set for October 2022bookable only one piece per person, but it is sold at a truly mind-boggling price: 34,980 yenor about € 260.

There Sword of Dai it can be booked through the website Love you, but for various problems related to shipments from Japan to our country it may be necessary to use one shopping service.

Source: Love you