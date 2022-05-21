The new generation of cars does not seem to fit perfectly with Carlos’ driving qualities Sainz. The Spaniard has in fact only 53 points, while Charles Leclerc he has almost double that (104) despite only five races having passed. What to do at home in Ferrari? In Maranello they don’t want to talk about team orders, but it is clear that they are thinking about it or that they have already thought about it: on the other hand, if Sainz were to recover, closing the gap on Leclerc would be an almost impossible undertaking. And above all, in order for the Monegasque to recover he would have to lose some points, even from that Max Verstappen who seems to be an infallible machine.

In short, a ‘table’ hierarchy has not been heralded (for now), but it will soon have to be agreed. These are the words on the subject of sporting director Laurent Mekies in the press conference of the Spanish Grand Prix: “Sainz has practically half of Leclerc’s points, yes, but he has still made it to the podium several times. It is true that the car suits him less. We have to give him time to adapt and for our part we have to develop the car in his direction. For the moment it is too early to place team orders between him and Charles. We are pushing hard to make sure Sainz fits the car as best and fast as possible. There are still too many races left to think about team orders“.

The Frenchman added some consideration to the package of updates that Ferrari brought to Montmeló and sul budget capanother hot topic: “It’s our first aero package and we didn’t have a real weakness to fix. So with this development we aim to improve performance and reduction of porpoising. These are still the early days of this novelty pack. We take our time to understand it and to better adapt the set-up. In PL3 you will still see some experimentation in terms of setup. Budget cap? There is still some work to be done, as it is obvious that when there are “young” regulations such as the financial one. We must try to secure one some flexibility. With the financial regulations, the teams have created a dedicated department“.