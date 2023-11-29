Heka’s rent increases | HS’s information on mitigations: This is how rents for residents are now rising in Helsinki

Some of Helsinki’s tenants were completely left without relief from rent increases, even though the city gave 17 million euros in additional money for them.

Part Helsinki’s tenants were completely left without relief from rent increases.

At least in some houses in Herttoniemi and Vesala, the rent increases did not ease at all, even though the city of Helsinki recently allocated 17 million euros to ease the perceived high rent increases.

In many rental buildings in Helsinki, the reduction is less than 50 cents per square meter, according to the increase list sent by Heka.

For example In Kumpula, Kymintie, the increase decreased by 22 cents per square meter per month due to the additional money.

It means, for example, in a 38-square-meter apartment, that the rent will increase by more than 50 euros per month. The city of Helsinki’s handout therefore remains at around 12 euros per month.

Helsinki City Apartments (Heka) was initially raising rents by an average of 12 percent, but with the additional money, the average reduction dropped to around 8 percent.

However, the money is allocated by region and house, varying regionally. According to Heka, house-specific mitigations for increases are made using a complex calculation formula.

In part in houses, on the other hand, rent increases are clearly easier. For example, in Vartiokylä on Arhotie, the rent increase will be reduced by 2.17 euros per square meter.

In Ruskeasu, the reduction is 1.01 euros per square meter, and in Oulunkylä, the increase is reduced to 1.18 euros per square meter. In some of these, the original increases would also have been relatively high.

In many in houses, rent increases are being reduced by a slightly more noticeable amount. For example, in Laajasalo, rents will decrease from the original nine percent to five percent.

In the terraced house in Laajasalo, the news about the reduction of Heka’s rent increases was received with joy.

In monetary terms, the change means that monthly rents will increase by 77 cents per square meter. For example, the chairman of the house committee Battle of Junkkari in an apartment of less than 80 square meters, the rent will be about 60 euros more expensive per month than it is now.

If the increase had been implemented as originally planned, housing would have cost about one hundred euros more per month than this year.

A saving of 30 euros per month will be needed, says Junkkari.

“After all, it is a significant change. I can’t say if it’s enough, but it’s good that the rent was moderated. When costs rise due to the world situation, it is positive that the rent increase can be reduced.”

He says his own situation is tolerable in the sense that he has a small apartment and the children don’t live at home.

Neighbors living in an apartment of more than 90 square meters have more than 70 euros more money to spend per month after curbing rent increases.

“In a family with many children, this discount has been very necessary.”

Where three dozen goes by yourself?

“To the same account as the other money. From there it wears out or doesn’t wear out, it’s hard to say,” says Junkkari.

According to Junkkari, the terraced house, completed in 1992, is in good condition. It was completely renovated last year.