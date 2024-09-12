At the end of last August Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince was set to arrive on mobile and PC on September 11, 2024, and this is what has happened. This video game can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Steam.

As agreed, this title includes everything that comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Nintendo Switch, as well as the main story missions that offer many hours of fun.

The extra content of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince includes The Mole Hole, Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym, and Treasure Trunks. The former is a special dungeon where you must recruit monsters that were once friends and only appear during specific seasons.

Likewise, when they only do so under suitable weather conditions and even those that can be obtained through synthesis within the game.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Regarding Coach Joe’s Dungeon Gym in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince allows you to explore randomly generated dungeons and face extremely powerful monsters. As for Treasure Trunks, it is a mysterious treasure chest that contains exciting rewards.

But it should be noted that it can only be opened once every hour, and its contents are useful items for players. This is something to keep in mind.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince It also offers a complete story about Psaro, the demon prince, who with his friends must travel the world of Nadiria and free himself from the curse that afflicts him.

Throughout this adventure it is possible to experience and unlock more than 500 monsters, some of which are classics within the franchise.

Fountain: Square Enix.

This is still quite alive, to the point that the artist of Dragon Ball Super recently paid tribute to him and continues to expand thanks to spin-offs.

Apart from Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.